AIRLINK 60.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.44%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
DGKC 70.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.3%)
FCCL 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HBL 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.71%)
HUBC 115.55 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
KOSM 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
MLCF 38.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.86%)
OGDC 125.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.32%)
PAEL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.97%)
PPL 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.42%)
PRL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
PTC 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.99%)
SEARL 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
SNGP 67.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.84%)
TPLP 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
TRG 72.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.11%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.65%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 69.1 (1.03%)
BR30 22,880 Increased By 363.2 (1.61%)
KSE100 65,923 Increased By 597.2 (0.91%)
KSE30 22,375 Increased By 228.9 (1.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

No Wagner recall as Sears named in NZ squad for second Test

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2024 11:08am

Uncapped Wellington fast bowler Ben Sears will replace Will O’Rourke in New Zealand’s squad for the second Test against Australia, quashing fans’ hopes of a Neil Wagner recall.

O’Rourke was ruled out of the Christchurch match starting Friday with a hamstring injury, raising speculation fan favourite Wagner might come out of retirement to help the Black Caps square the series.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead poured cold water on that, saying selectors had gone for a “like-for-like” replacement for O’Rourke in picking Sears, who has an average of 27.03 in 19 first class matches. “We wanted someone with some genuine pace.

Ben’s done that. He’s had recent international success against Australia as well which was part of the decision-making and in going with him as the replacement for Will,“ Stead told reporters on Monday.

“Neil had a fitting send-off last night with the team. They celebrated everything he’s done, and Neil was happy with the decision of where he’s got to around that as well.”

Opener Devon Conway, who was ruled out of the first Test with a fractured thumb, will also miss the second Test along with a large chunk of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he recovers from surgery.

Emotional Neil Wagner retires from international cricket

The Chennai Super Kings batter should return for the IPL in May and be fit for the T20 World Cup starting in the Caribbean and the United States in June.

New Zealand were thrashed by 172 runs within four days in the Wellington opener on Sunday, having opted for an all-seam attack on a wicket that proved conducive to spin.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon had a 10-wicket haul at the Basin Reserve, while New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips took five second innings wickets with his part-time off-spin, having not been given a bowl in the first innings.

New Zealand selectors were criticised for snubbing spin-bowling all-rounder Mitch Santner in favour of the fourth seamer Scott Kuggeleijn, having also overlooked Santner for the second Test in Hamilton against South Africa.

The hosts got away with it against the second-string Proteas, claiming a seven-wicket win, but there was no hiding behind the result in Wellington.

Stead admitted selectors had misread the Basin Reserve pitch. “Yes, it is (a concern). Yeah, definitely,” he said.

“If we knew it was going to spin, not so much the spin but more the bounce, then Santner would have played. So yeah, we got that wrong.

“Put our hand up around that as well. It’s not what we expected, not what we’ve seen from the Basin Reserve in the past either.”

Devon Conway Black Caps T20 World Cup Chennai Super Kings New Zealand coach Gary Stead Neil Wagner New Zealand vs australia test Will O’Rourke Ben Sears

Comments

200 characters

No Wagner recall as Sears named in NZ squad for second Test

Intra-day update: rupee gains some ground against US dollar

‘Immense scale of suffering’: US calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

Energy models being used by IEP, IGECP: Ministry, KP govt raise questions on duplication

Cotton arrivals inches up in last two weeks of February

Bitcoin bounces beyond $64,000 as records beckon

Oil rises after OPEC+ extends output cuts

NGMS/5G spectrum auction: Defence forces make 30MHz available to govt

Appointment of FDI: new govt to take decision

Joint session on 9th to elect new president

Shehbaz voted PM for a second time amid protest

Read more stories