Relief package for KP rain-hit people announced

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur while expressing grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in various rain and snow related incidents in different parts of the province, announced compensation package for the affected people.

He directed the Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation to collect the details of losses from the concerned districts so that the affectees could be compensated accordingly.

He said that the legal heirs of those who lost their lives in rain related incidents would be given Rs. 1 million each, seriously injured ones would be given Rs. 0.3 million each and minor injured would be paid Rs. 50000/- each whereas compensation would also be paid for the loss of properties.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has also directed the concerned divisional commissioners for immediate steps to provide all the required relief to the affectees further directing them to ensure timely medical treatment to the injured ones.

