27 killed, 38 hurt in rain-related incidents in KP

Amjad Ali Shah Published 04 Mar, 2024 04:15am

PESHAWAR: Atleast 27 people, including children, were killed and 38 other injured in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Rescue authorities here on Sunday.

Widespread heavy rain since Thursday has caused severe disruption in some areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Apart from humans, reports about the perishing of livestock have also been received from authorities of Rescue 1122 KP.

The deceased include children, women and men who died because of caving in roofs of their houses. Eighteen children were among 27 killed in the K-P province as a result of collapsed buildings. “As a result of continuous rainfall over the past four days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 27 individuals have lost their lives,” according to an official of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Another person was killed in a landslide and more than 150 houses were also damaged. 33 houses were reported completely destroyed while 129 partially, the official said.

The Chief Minister has directed to provide relief and compensation cheques to the affected families. He also directed for opening of closed roads and providing facilities to people stuck in rains and landslides. He also directed PDMA, Rescue 1122, district administrations to be alert and facilitate people.

KP rain related incidents Rescue1122 Rescue authorities

