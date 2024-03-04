AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
NTDC says has achieved milestone by enhancing transmission network capacity

Published 04 Mar, 2024

LAHROE: In its commitment to ensure smooth power supply, the National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has achieved a significant milestone by enhancing the capacity of its transmission network through the System Constraints Removal Program.

In a latest development, the NTDC teams have successfully installed/added 160 MVA 220/132kV autotransformer (T-4), make Jiangsu Huepang China, along with complete 220 kV Dia at 220 kV grid station Daud Khel. The said 160 MVA auto transformer has been energized.

The NTDC spokesperson said that this is the 3rd autotransformer installed during a span of one month. Earlier initiatives involved the replacement and augmentation of two autotransformers at the Ghakkar and Okara grid stations.

At the Ghakkar station, a 160 MVA autotransformer was replaced with a 250 MVA, 220/132 kV unit, while a new 160 MVA 220/132kV autotransformer (T-3) was installed at the Okara grid station. These efforts have collectively added 570 MVA to the transmission capacity.

These projects have been completed under National Transmission Moderniza-tion Project (NTMP-I), funded by the World Bank. This augmentation is poised to enhance the grid stations’ capacity, catering to the growing demand from regions served by GEPCO, LESCO, PESCO, and FESCO. The increased capacity not only benefits industrial, agricultural, and domestic consumers but also improves the system reliability.

Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, Managing Director NTDC, appreciated the Project Delivery (North) teams for their dedication and successful execution of these projects.

NTDC transmission network capacity System Constraints Removal Program NTDC teams

