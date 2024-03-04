Ch Akmal elected ICMA Karachi Branch Council President

KARACHI: Chaudhry Muhammad Akmal has been elected as the President of Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA), Karachi Branch Council. He thanked all the officials and members of the organisation.

He said that ICMA Pakistan has an important role in the development of the country’s economy. He reiterated his commitment to continue cooperation with the government and private institutions in promoting tax culture in Pakistan, eradicating black economy, money laundering and terror financing.

He added that a stable economy is the guarantee of a stable state and all institutions including ICMA Pakistan will have to play their role towards strengthening the economic stability. The national and branch council officials congratulated Chaudhry Akmal and assured their full support.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024