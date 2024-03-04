AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings by 20 runs

Published 04 Mar, 2024

KARACHI: In the 19th match of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi on Sunday, Usman Khan’s unbeaten knock of 106 off 59 balls and Usama Mir’s impressive bowling figures of 2-29 led the Multan Sultans to a 20-run victory against the Karachi Kings here at National Bank Stadium.

Usman Khan’s outstanding century propelled the Multan Sultans to a total of 189-3 against the Karachi Kings.

Choosing to bat first, the Sultans faced an early setback as Reeza Hendricks departed after scoring 13 off 8 balls, courtesy of Blessing Muzarabani.

However, the momentum shifted in favor of the Sultans when captain Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan formed a formidable partnership, with Rizwan contributing a belligerent 58 off 44 balls.

Muzarabani broke the partnership by dismissing Rizwan, who had struck five boundaries during his innings.

This partnership ranks as the third highest for the Sultans against any opponent in the history of the PSL.

Iftikhar Ahmed joined Usman Khan, but could only manage four runs before falling to Hasan Ali.

In the final over, Usman Khan, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), smashed Mir Hamza for a six to reach his second PSL century, hitting 10 boundaries and five sixes in an exceptional display of batting prowess.

Usman Khan was declared Player of the Match. “I try to give my 100% regardless of where I bat in the order. I look to play ball in the V, and I don’t miss singles, always keep that in mind, make sure to capitalise on the loose balls. Our coaches tell us to keep fours and sixes in mind. Zahid bowled three good overs and we’re looking to target him in his last”, the centurion said in post Match presentation.

None of the Kings’ bowlers were up to par. Only Blessing Muzarabani (2-32) and Haasan Ali (1-34) filled the wickets’ column.

Blessing Muzarabani (2-32) scooped up two wickets.

Hasan Ali (1-34) took a scalp.

Zahid Mahmood (0–34), Shoaib Malik (0–8), Mir Hamza (0–43), and Mohammad Nawaz (0–37) remained wicketless.

