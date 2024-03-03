AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,717 Increased By 68.3 (1.03%)
BR30 22,517 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka ready for series eying World Cup

AFP Published 03 Mar, 2024 07:41pm

SYLHET: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said Sunday he wanted his team to use the three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka to perfect the format ahead of the World Cup in June.

The series, which opens Monday in Sylhet, marks the start of Sri Lanka’s month-long tour of Bangladesh, which also includes three one-day internationals and two Tests.

Najmul said it was critical to “play as a team”, noting that big wins last year were because “everyone contributed”.

Bangladesh have never defeated Sri Lanka in a Twenty20 series.

Sri Lanka picks suspended skipper for Bangladesh tour

Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood said he was expecting a “very competitive series between two good sides”.

Bangladesh defeated world champions England 3-0 at home in 2023, and also won series against Ireland and Afghanistan, before drawing a three-match series 1-1 against New Zealand.

Najmul said he wanted to keep the momentum going into the World Cup, hosted this year by the United States and the West Indies.

Bangladesh’s Jakir recalled for Sri Lanka T20s

“Last year, we did well in T20s, and I think we have improved in T20s,” Najmul told reporters.

“If we can improve… then hopefully we will be able to compete with anyone in any condition.”

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are both in Group D for the World Cup, along with South Africa, Nepal and the Netherlands.

“It is very important that we play eight or 11 matches before going to the World Cup,” Najmul said.

“If we take these matches… and decide how we want to play in the World Cup, then it will be easy to plan,” he said.

The World Cup is a key focus of Sri Lanka too.

“Obviously, we’re now in the build-up to what is an important competition in the World Cup,” Silverwood said

“What we have to do… is concentrate on what’s in front of us and remember what we’re aiming for.”

The second and third T20 matches will be held on March 6 and 9, both also at Sylhet.

T20 Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka ready for series eying World Cup

More than 30 killed in heavy rain in Pakistan

NA speaker summons Parliament’s joint session for presidential election on March 9

Saudi bourse falls ahead of OPEC+ meet; Egypt gains

Gwadar coal-fired power plant: PPIB extends financial closing date

‘Land allotment for industrial use’ PSM board challenges caretaker govt’s claim

Revenue collection target: FBR chairman summons ‘emergency meeting’

Hamas says Gaza truce possible 'within 24 to 48 hours' if Israel accepts terms

Rs10bn TSG approved to mitigate cyber-attacks

Online freelancers: PayPal remittances from this month: minister

Trump says Biden's border policies are a 'conspiracy to overthrow' the US

Read more stories