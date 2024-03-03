SAARC Bazaar & Women’s Business Conference in Lahore from 7th

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised that SAARC activities comprising of SAARC Bazaar and Women’s Business Conference are planned in Lahore from 7th to 9th March, 2024; under the patronage of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and in collaboration with the SAARC Chamber Women Entrepreneurs Council (SCWEC).

He added that SAARC Bazaar; which is scheduled to be held in Lahore Expo Center; is dedicated to empower South Asian entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) “ particularly Pakistan’s cottage industry. By including participants from the cottage industry, SAARC Bazaar is aimed at highlighting the diverse array of traditional crafts and indigenous skills within the region, fostering a deeper appreciation for cultural heritage while promoting economic empowerment, he added.

FPCCI Chief informed that a key feature of SAARC Bazaar is the substantive participation of international exhibitors representing South Asian member states.

The participation of international exhibitors provides a unique opportunity for establishing partnerships; enhancing networking opportunities and expanding market outreach beyond boundaries.

Atif Ikram Sheikh underscored the importance of SAARC Bazaar as a valuable platform and need to strengthen to foster trade and cooperation among entrepreneurs of SAARC region and beyond. It provides an opportunity to interact and network with potential customers, partners and investors from neighbouring countries.

As part of the events line-up, Women’s Business Conference, themed ˜Invest in South Asian Women: A Path towards Regional Progress’ will take place on March 7, 2024 at local hotel in Lahore, Pakistan. It is timed to coincide with International Women’s Day; the conference will feature discussions; keynote addresses and networking opportunities “ designed to foster partnerships and drive sustainable growth across the South Asian region.

Sheikh added that SAARC Chamber Women Entrepreneurs Council (SCWEC) handing over “ taking over ceremony is planned to take place on March 8, 2024. During this significant occasion, Ms Hina Mansab Khan from Pakistan will formally assume the Chair of the SAARC Chamber Women Entrepreneurs Council (SCWEC).

It is pertinent to note Ms Shaista Pervaiz Malik (Pakistan Chapter) assumed role of the first Chair of SCWEC from Pakistan for the tenure of 2014-2016. Once again, Pakistan reaffirms its dedication to empowering, educating and inspiring women entrepreneurs across member states.

The ceremony will symbolize the continuing pivotal role of SCWEC “ representing the transition of leadership and responsibilities among SAARC member countries.

