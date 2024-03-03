AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,717 Increased By 68.3 (1.03%)
BR30 22,517 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-03

SAARC Bazaar & Women’s Business Conference in Lahore from 7th

Recorder Report Published 03 Mar, 2024 02:55am

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised that SAARC activities comprising of SAARC Bazaar and Women’s Business Conference are planned in Lahore from 7th to 9th March, 2024; under the patronage of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and in collaboration with the SAARC Chamber Women Entrepreneurs Council (SCWEC).

He added that SAARC Bazaar; which is scheduled to be held in Lahore Expo Center; is dedicated to empower South Asian entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) “ particularly Pakistan’s cottage industry. By including participants from the cottage industry, SAARC Bazaar is aimed at highlighting the diverse array of traditional crafts and indigenous skills within the region, fostering a deeper appreciation for cultural heritage while promoting economic empowerment, he added.

FPCCI Chief informed that a key feature of SAARC Bazaar is the substantive participation of international exhibitors representing South Asian member states.

The participation of international exhibitors provides a unique opportunity for establishing partnerships; enhancing networking opportunities and expanding market outreach beyond boundaries.

Atif Ikram Sheikh underscored the importance of SAARC Bazaar as a valuable platform and need to strengthen to foster trade and cooperation among entrepreneurs of SAARC region and beyond. It provides an opportunity to interact and network with potential customers, partners and investors from neighbouring countries.

As part of the events line-up, Women’s Business Conference, themed ˜Invest in South Asian Women: A Path towards Regional Progress’ will take place on March 7, 2024 at local hotel in Lahore, Pakistan. It is timed to coincide with International Women’s Day; the conference will feature discussions; keynote addresses and networking opportunities “ designed to foster partnerships and drive sustainable growth across the South Asian region.

Sheikh added that SAARC Chamber Women Entrepreneurs Council (SCWEC) handing over “ taking over ceremony is planned to take place on March 8, 2024. During this significant occasion, Ms Hina Mansab Khan from Pakistan will formally assume the Chair of the SAARC Chamber Women Entrepreneurs Council (SCWEC).

It is pertinent to note Ms Shaista Pervaiz Malik (Pakistan Chapter) assumed role of the first Chair of SCWEC from Pakistan for the tenure of 2014-2016. Once again, Pakistan reaffirms its dedication to empowering, educating and inspiring women entrepreneurs across member states.

The ceremony will symbolize the continuing pivotal role of SCWEC “ representing the transition of leadership and responsibilities among SAARC member countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI SAARC Lahore Expo Center Atif Ikram Sheikh SCWEC SAARC Bazaar & Women’s Business Conference

Comments

200 characters

SAARC Bazaar & Women’s Business Conference in Lahore from 7th

‘Land allotment for industrial use’ PSM board challenges caretaker govt’s claim

Requirements for life insurance products: SECP issues new directives to insurance cos, family Takaful operators

Revenue collection target: FBR chairman summons ‘emergency meeting’

Rs10bn TSG approved to mitigate cyber-attacks

Online freelancers: PayPal remittances from this month: minister

Rural areas: One-quarter of population still below poverty line: WB

2023: corporate profits boom despite economic slowdown

Feb oil sales decline 8pc YoY

SC explains how a foreign arbitral award can be refused by local courts

Seizure of commercial consignment: Pakistan condemns India’s high- handedness

Read more stories