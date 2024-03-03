AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
Need for boosting Pak-US ties, research stressed

Recorder Report Published 03 Mar, 2024 02:55am

LAHORE: A high-level delegation comprising esteemed American academics and faculty members of Kinnaird College, led by Principal Kinnaird College, Prof. Dr. Rukhsana David, met Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, here at Governor House.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on fostering cooperation, research and innovation in the field of education under the Pakistan-US exchange program.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that promotion of higher education and research is key to development and special attention should be given to research. He said that US cooperation in the development of the education sector like other sectors is commendable.

He further said that the Pakistani government appreciates the US cooperation in providing higher education opportunities to Pakistani students through various scholarships and exchange programmes including Fulbright.

