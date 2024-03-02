Local cotton market remains stable

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained stable and the trading volume remained limited. Cotton Analyst Adil Naseem told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,500 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,500 and Rs 10,200 per 40 kg.

A total of 410 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 22,300 per maund, 600 bales of Kumb at Rs 21,500 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni at Rs 23,000 per maund, 600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan at Rs 21,750 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah at Rs 21,000 per maund, 575 bales of Fort Abbas at Rs 20,700 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 600 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 21,800 per maund and 1200 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 21,500 per maund. Moreover, Polyester fiber was available in the market at Rs 365 per kg.

