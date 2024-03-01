AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,721 Increased By 72.8 (1.09%)
BR30 22,559 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine, Netherlands sign security guarantee deal

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2024 09:30pm

KYIV: Ukraine’s President Voldymyr Zelenskiy and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte signed a security guarantee deal on Friday in the northeastern frontline city of Kharkiv.

Zelenskiy said in a social media post on X that the document includes 2 billion euros ($2.16 billion) in military aid from the Netherlands this year, as well as further defence assistance over the next ten years.

Use Russian asset profits to arm Ukraine: EU chief

“I am grateful to Prime Minister Rutte for this agreement, which will strengthen the protection of Ukraine, including the city of Kharkiv, where we met today,” Zelenskiy said.

Ukraine Netherlands Voldymyr Zelenskiy

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine, Netherlands sign security guarantee deal

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading slows to 23.1% in February

Ayaz Sadiq elected speaker, Ghulam Mustafa deputy speaker of National Assembly

Rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

Positive momentum at PSX as govt formation takes shape

Pakistan’s next finance minister: race heats up with several names being reported

Pakistan’s sovereign dollar bonds rally ahead of Sunday’s election for prime minister

PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as CM Balochistan unopposed

PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur elected KPK chief minister

Pentagon chief says Israel killed 25,000 Palestinian women, children

Parts of Karachi receive light to heavy rain

Read more stories