Ukraine, Netherlands sign security guarantee deal

KYIV: Ukraine’s President Voldymyr Zelenskiy and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte signed a security guarantee deal on Friday in the northeastern frontline city of Kharkiv.

Zelenskiy said in a social media post on X that the document includes 2 billion euros ($2.16 billion) in military aid from the Netherlands this year, as well as further defence assistance over the next ten years.

Use Russian asset profits to arm Ukraine: EU chief

“I am grateful to Prime Minister Rutte for this agreement, which will strengthen the protection of Ukraine, including the city of Kharkiv, where we met today,” Zelenskiy said.