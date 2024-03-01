AIRLINK 60.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.68%)
De Minaur solves Tsitsipas puzzle to reach Acapulco ATP semi-finals

AFP Published 01 Mar, 2024 11:57am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MEXICO CITY: Defending champion Alex De Minaur claimed his first career win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Thursday to reach the semi-finals OF the ATP hardcourt tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.

Australia’s De Minaur had come up empty in 10 prior meetings against Tsitsipas, and it looked like more of the same when the Greek raced through the first set 6-1.

But third-seeded De Minaur, coming off a runner-up finish to Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner in Rotterdam this month, rallied for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory and booked a last-four clash with Britain’s Jack Draper.

Danielle Collins controls third set to reach Austin quarters

“Every time I’ve got to play him I get reminded about my (record in the) matchup,” De Minaur said. “I’m glad I got one on the board.”

Tsitsipas, seeded fifth, broke De Minaur three times in rolling through the first set.

The Australian came out on top in an exchange of five service breaks in the second set and saved the only break point he faced in the third.

“I would like to say that no one beats me 11 times in a row, but, hey, Stefanos has had my number for a very long time, so I’m glad I was able to get one back,” De Minaur said.

Draper cruised past Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-2. The 22-year-old has dropped just 11 games in three matches on the way to a fifth tour-level quarter-final – his first above the ATP 250 level.

ATP Alex de Minaur Tsitsipas Acapulco, Mexico

De Minaur solves Tsitsipas puzzle to reach Acapulco ATP semi-finals

