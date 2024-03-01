AIRLINK 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.5%)
Danielle Collins controls third set to reach Austin quarters

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2024 11:15am

Third-seeded Danielle Collins rallied to post a 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-0 victory over Katie Volynets on Thursday to reach the ATX Open quarterfinals in Austin, Texas.

Collins, the 2022 Australian Open runner-up, had 39 winners and was 6-for-6 on break points in outdueling Volynets.

Leading 5-4 in the second set, Volynets served for the match but Collins stymied her, won the tiebreaker and then dominated the final set.

Collins will face sixth-seeded Wang Xiyu of China on Friday.

World number one Swiatek survives huge Collins scare

Wang sailed to a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Darja Semenistaja of Lativa.

Cymbiotika San Diego Open Anna Blinkova of Russia saved five of eight break points while beating fifth-seeded Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine 7-6 (6), 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals.

Yastremska led 5-2 in the first set before Blinkova rallied to force a tiebreaker.

Blinkova won the final two points to win the set and sailed through the second for the victory. No. 7 seed Donna Vekic of Croatia also advanced with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Canada’s Marina Stakusic.

The 19-year-old Stakusic had six aces.

Danielle Collins 2022 Australian Open

