AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 69.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-3.03%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.94%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.28%)
HUBC 114.14 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.45%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.39%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
PIAA 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 113.48 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (4.69%)
PRL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
PTC 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
SEARL 51.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.72%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.47%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 72.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-4.27%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.87%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 6,648 Increased By 103 (1.57%)
BR30 22,570 Increased By 271.7 (1.22%)
KSE100 64,579 Increased By 875.1 (1.37%)
KSE30 21,889 Increased By 381.2 (1.77%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-01

Agro and food sector in Pakistan: Chinese investors explore investment opportunities

Press Release Published 01 Mar, 2024 02:59am

KARACHI: The Agro and Food Division of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with Pakistan’s Commercial Section in Beijing, warmly welcomed a three-member delegation from the Shandong Bomao Holding Group of China. The visit aims to foster collaborations and explore investment opportunities in Pakistan’s agro and food sector.

During their meeting at TDAP Karachi, Muhummad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of TDAP, highlighted the immense potential of Pakistan’s meat and meat products exports. He emphasized Pakistan’s eagerness to attract foreign investments in the livestock and meat sector, underscoring the conducive investment policies in the country.

Motiwala highlighted Pakistan’s growing meat exports, which reached $441 million in the fiscal year 2022-23. He also pointed out China’s significant position as the world’s largest meat importer, with imports exceeding $26 billion in 2023. With Pakistan’s recent approval to export heat-treated meat to China, facilitated by the opening of land, air and sea trade routes, Pakistan is poised to tap into this lucrative market effectively.

The delegation, comprising representatives from the Shandong Bomao Holding Group, expressed their appreciation for TDAP’s efforts and the support received from Pakistani government authorities. They commended Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral trade relations and exploring mutually beneficial investment opportunities.

The delegation’s visit, scheduled until March 5th, 2024, includes field visits, meetings, and business-to-business interactions with Pakistani meat and agricultural product exporting companies. This collaboration between Pakistan and China holds promising prospects for both nations in the agro and food sector.

