Agro and food sector in Pakistan: Chinese investors explore investment opportunities

KARACHI: The Agro and Food Division of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with Pakistan’s Commercial Section in Beijing, warmly welcomed a three-member delegation from the Shandong Bomao Holding Group of China. The visit aims to foster collaborations and explore investment opportunities in Pakistan’s agro and food sector.

During their meeting at TDAP Karachi, Muhummad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of TDAP, highlighted the immense potential of Pakistan’s meat and meat products exports. He emphasized Pakistan’s eagerness to attract foreign investments in the livestock and meat sector, underscoring the conducive investment policies in the country.

Motiwala highlighted Pakistan’s growing meat exports, which reached $441 million in the fiscal year 2022-23. He also pointed out China’s significant position as the world’s largest meat importer, with imports exceeding $26 billion in 2023. With Pakistan’s recent approval to export heat-treated meat to China, facilitated by the opening of land, air and sea trade routes, Pakistan is poised to tap into this lucrative market effectively.

The delegation, comprising representatives from the Shandong Bomao Holding Group, expressed their appreciation for TDAP’s efforts and the support received from Pakistani government authorities. They commended Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral trade relations and exploring mutually beneficial investment opportunities.

The delegation’s visit, scheduled until March 5th, 2024, includes field visits, meetings, and business-to-business interactions with Pakistani meat and agricultural product exporting companies. This collaboration between Pakistan and China holds promising prospects for both nations in the agro and food sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024