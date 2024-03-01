AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
Gold prices slightly up

Recorder Report Published 01 Mar, 2024 02:59am

KARACHI: Gold on Thursday reclaimed some momentum on the local market but silver was firm, traders said. Gold regained Rs 900 and Rs 772 to reach Rs 215,700 per tola and Rs 184,928 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices stood at $ 2057 per ounce, which the local market further adds with a $ 20 premium to the bullion value.

Silver was traded for Rs 2,570 per tola and Rs 2,203.36 per 10 grams with its global value standing at $ 22.55 per ounce, traders said.

