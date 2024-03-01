Japan’s Nikkei ends lower

TOKYO: Japan’s key Nikkei index ended lower on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street ahead of the release of key US inflation data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.11 percent, or 41.84 points, to end at 39,166.19, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.03 percent, or 0.78 points, to 2,675.73.

The dollar fetched 149.89 yen, against 150.70 yen in New York.

“Semiconductor-linked, high-priced stocks were sold, following falls on Wall Street where investors opted to wait and see” ahead of the inflation data, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks slipped ahead of the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for January, which is expected to influence the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy decisions.

On Thursday, government data showed that Japan’s industrial output last month slumped the most since the Covid-19 pandemic, adding to the gloom for the world’s number four economy after going into recession in late 2023.