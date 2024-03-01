AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
˜Opposition not ready to play positive role

Recorder Report Published 01 Mar, 2024 02:59am

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain said that it seems that the opposition is not ready to play a positive role.

It will be good if a person holding a constitutional position avoids negative actions in politics for the sake of the interests of a political party.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the new government should be allowed to work as it will be difficult for the government to manage the opposition or the economy at the same time. He said that it seems that the opposition is not ready to play a positive role in the national interest and that it wants to see the country in a political and economic crisis.

He said that a letter to the IMF was an attempt in the said direction, while not calling the National Assembly session by the president is also equivalent to not accepting the system.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the new government should be allowed to work and unnecessary obstacles should not be created; otherwise, how will the affairs of the IMF move forward and how will the economic situation improve?

He said that international institutions and friendly countries are fed up with giving loans to Pakistan, and we have no other option but to become self-reliant.

Now the practices and policies of the past will not work, and the matter will have to be looked at in the commercial sphere.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

