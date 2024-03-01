FG Polo registers victory in President Polo Cup

LAHORE: The Jinnah Polo Fields were alive with excitement as FG Polo team registered an easy victory over BN Polo with a score of 9-5 on the second day of the 3rd President of Pakistan Polo Cup (National Open Championship) 2024, sponsored by Askari Bank, Habib Metro Bank, and Faysal Bank, here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Thursday.

The match drew a large crowd of families and enthusiasts, all eager to witness the high-stakes competition. FG Polo, showcasing remarkable teamwork and strategy, secured their win with Raul Laplacette leading the charge.

Laplacette, the star of the match, delivered an outstanding performance by netting seven goals, propelling FG Polo to 9-5 triumph. He was well-supported by teammates Andres Llorente and Mian Abbas Mukhtar, who contributed one goal each to the team’s tally. On the opposing side, BN Polo’s efforts were led by Hamza Mawaz Khan and Hilario Ruiz, each scoring two goals, with Santiago Loza adding one to their total.

The match kicked off with FG Polo taking the reins early on, as they delivered a powerful start by netting two swift goals in the first chukker, establishing an early 2-0 lead. This initial momentum was further amplified at the start of the second chukker, with FG Polo extending their lead to a comfortable 3-0. However, BN Polo, undeterred by the early setback, mounted a vigorous comeback with two consecutive goals, narrowing the gap to a single point at 3-2.

As the third chukker unfolded, the competition intensified, with both teams displaying exceptional skill and determination. The chukker was marked by an evenly matched battle, with each team managing to score one goal apiece. FG Polo maintained their slender lead at 4-3, setting the stage for a nail-biting continuation of the match.

