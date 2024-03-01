AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
JI chief says concerned at future of democracy

Recorder Report Published 01 Mar, 2024

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has expressed concerns about the future of democracy, urging a national dialogue among political stakeholders to establish a transparent election mechanism in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Thursday, he said the JI’s Working Committee, which met on Wednesday, has unanimously deemed the Election 2024 as rigged and controversial, vowing to expose it democratically.

Haq had presided over the session of the JI’s Majlise Aamal which discussed election and post-election’s situation and future strategy.

The JI, he said, has already started efforts for holding of national dialogue to save the democracy and in this regard, it hosted a session of the observers and members of civil society.

Haq emphasized the importance of announcing results based on Form 45, asserting that any government formed on a fake mandate would fail to address the country’s crises. The nation demanded the poll results should be announced on the basis of Form 45, he said. He criticized institutions for falling short of the nation’s expectations regarding election impartiality.

Haq called for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, saying the latter has failed to protect the democratic rights of the people of Pakistan. The JI demanded a transparent audit of the 2024 elections through an independent judicial commission inclusive of political party representations, he said.

Haq asserted that the JI’s mandate was stolen in Karachi and results tampered with in other parts of the country, declaring the party’s commitment to never remain silent on the theft of public mandate.

Haq urged the government to provide emergency relief to the rain-affected people of Gwadar.

Appealing to Muslim world leaders, Haq called for tangible steps to aid the people of Gaza, condemning the prolonged Israeli bombings that resulted in a significant death toll. He stressed that only a strong stance from the Muslim world could bring an end to the atrocities committed by Zionist forces.

