Sports

Chinese duo heads to ATX Open quarterfinals

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 10:28am

No. 8 seed Yue Yuan of China and countrywoman Yafan Wang both completed sweeps on Wednesday in the second round of the ATX Open in Austin, Texas.

Yuan captured a 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory over the United States’ Taylor Townsend, while Wang ousted Colombian Emiliana Arango 6-2, 6-2.

Yuan rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the second set of her match to force the tiebreaker, where she then raced out to a 5-0 lead.

Wang saved nine of 10 break points in her victory. She will next face Yuan in the quarterfinals.

In other action, top-seeded Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina beat Camila Osorio of Colombia 6-1, 6-2, and French fifth seed Diane Parry topped Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 6-3.

Cymbiotika San Diego Open Australia’s Daria Saville dropped the first set but battled back, going on to earn a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over Germany’s Tatjana Maria in second-round action at San Diego.

Maria failed to take advantage of a match point at 4-5 in the second set.

Murray ‘not likely’ to play past summer

After falling behind 2-0 in the subsequent tiebreaker, Saville rattled off seven straight points to extend the match.

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, the No. 6 seed, flew to a 6-4, 6-3 win over Australian Taylah Preston.

Two more matches were scheduled for later Wednesday, pitting second-seeded Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia against Great Britain’s Katie Boulter and top-seeded American Jessica Pegula against Jule Niemeier of Germany.

