AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.13%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
DGKC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.4%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.65%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.35%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.87%)
HBL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 111.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.74%)
KOSM 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.54%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
OGDC 123.17 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 108.34 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.44%)
PRL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.82%)
PTC 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.93%)
SEARL 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
SNGP 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.36%)
SSGC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,545 Increased By 61.1 (0.94%)
BR30 22,298 Increased By 199.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 63,703 Increased By 484.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 21,508 Increased By 202.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Murray ‘not likely’ to play past summer

AFP Published 28 Feb, 2024 09:21pm

DUBAI: Former world number one Andy Murray said on Wednesday he is “likely not going to play competitive tennis past this summer”.

The British three-time Grand Slam champion, 36, has won just two of his eight matches this season and appears ready to put an end to his storied career.

Murray, who fell to French fifth seed Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-4 in the Dubai second round on Wednesday, has not recorded back-to-back victories since September and has faced persistent questions over his future.

“I’m likely not going to play past this summer,” he said.

“I get asked about it after every single match that I play, every single tournament that I play. I’m bored of the question, to be honest.

Top seed Zverev crashes out of Mexico Open first round

“I’m not going to talk more about that between now and whenever the time comes for me to stop.

“But yeah, I don’t plan on playing much past this summer.”

Murray, who has been playing with a metal hip since he underwent resurfacing surgery in 2019, hopes to compete at the French Open in May, which would be his first appearance at Roland Garros since 2020.

The Scot, who reached the final in Paris once in 2016, has played just 11 matches on clay in his last two campaigns and skipped the surface altogether in 2021.

“Last few years I’ve tried to give myself maybe better preparation for the grass season, but that also doesn’t guarantee that you’re going to play really well on the grass,” said Murray.

“I’ve had experiences through my career where I didn’t play the French Open in 2013 and I won Wimbledon.

“I also played the French Open and did really well in 2016.

“I don’t think it makes a huge difference if you get an extra week’s practice or so on the grass. So yeah, I would like to play (Roland Garros) one more time.”

A two-time Olympic champion in 2012 and 2016, Murray says he is also eyeing the Paris Games, which will be staged on clay at Roland Garros after Wimbledon between July 27 and August 4.

“I like the tournament. I like playing at Roland Garros.

“Obviously if you want to do well at the Olympics, you probably are going to have to play some tournaments and get matches in on the clay.

“Yeah, even if the Olympics was not after Wimbledon, I would still want to play it.”

Murray won the US Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 and also reached the final of the Australian Open five times.

Andy Murray

Comments

200 characters

Murray ‘not likely’ to play past summer

Gaza death toll nears 30,000 as aid groups warn of ‘imminent’ famine

Bulls return to PSX as KSE-100 closes nearly 500 points higher

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

ECP reserves verdict on allocation of reserved seats

Nawaz says Shehbaz 'best choice' for premiership in current circumstances

BankIslami records 137% jump in profit during 2023

Oil falls 1% on Fed rate cut caution and stocks build

Reliance, Disney to merge India media assets to create $8.5bn powerhouse

Speaker summons NA session at 10am on Thursday

Army chief Gen Asim Munir meets ASP Shehrbano Naqvi

Read more stories