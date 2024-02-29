AIRLINK 60.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.67%)
BOP 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 70.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.83%)
FCCL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.28%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HBL 115.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.96%)
HUBC 113.55 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
KOSM 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
MLCF 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 125.01 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIAA 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PPL 110.75 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.17%)
PRL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 52.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.26%)
SNGP 67.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.43%)
SSGC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 73.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.38%)
UNITY 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.09%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 6,640 Increased By 95 (1.45%)
BR30 22,526 Increased By 228.1 (1.02%)
KSE100 64,450 Increased By 746.3 (1.17%)
KSE30 21,821 Increased By 313.3 (1.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise on policy support expectations ahead of key meeting

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 10:14am

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Thursday, after the securities regulator said it would tighten scrutiny of derivative businesses in the stock market, while investor expectations for further stimulus ahead of a key policy meeting also helped sentiment.

China, HK stocks fall on profit booking

  • China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index gained 0.9% by the lunch break, recovering after a 1.3% slide in the previous session, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7%.

  • For the month, the CSI 300 was up 8.3% so far, on track to snap a six-month losing streak.

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index edged up 0.2%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was almost flat.

  • Other Asian equities were mostly weaker, while the dollar and US Treasuries were largely steady ahead of crucial US inflation data that could provide fresh clues on when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.

  • This month, state-led buying and tighter regulations have been primarily responsible for pulling China’s blue-chip index off five-year lows, but more aggressive stimulus is needed for the momentum to continue amid a moribund economy.

  • Next week’s annual session of the National People’s Congress, where the annual growth target will be set and a plan will be laid out for achieving it, will provide the clearest indications of the government’s stimulus efforts.

  • In the latest move to revive investor confidence, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said it would strengthen supervision of derivatives including so-called DMA-Swap products, and announced punishment of a hedge fund for excessive, high-frequency trading in share index futures.

  • China and the United States should strengthen economic and trade ties and Washington should avoid decoupling from China, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said during a meeting with a visiting US delegation.

  • Shares in semiconductor and communications equipment makers jumped more than 3% each to lead the gains, while automobiles added 2.6%.

  • In Hong Kong, tech giants traded flat, while healthcare firms rose 1.2%.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks rise on policy support expectations ahead of key meeting

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 up over 950 points

Govt moves NPP, GPP sell-off process forward

Intra-day update: rupee gains further strength against US dollar

PPIB may extend FC date of Gwadar power plant today

Swapping issue: Rs100bn FBR notice perplexes beleaguered SNGPL

President, too, summons NA session?

Cases falling under LHC jurisdiction: Section 7E of tax law will now be applicable

Missing Baloch students case: Finally, caretaker PM appears before court

SBP revises timelines for Banks’ Floating Exchange Rates

Incoming govt to fix economy, says Nawaz

Read more stories