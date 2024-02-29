AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
Feb 29, 2024

Asif assails MPs for getting ‘dictation’ from Bajwa, Faiz

Ali Hussain Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif lamented that the parliamentarians had to visit and sit in the ISI’s [Inter-Services Intelligence] mess to get dictation from then army chief General Bajwa (retd) and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd) with regard to legislation in the past.

Talking to journalists informally at the Parliament House after the PML-N parliamentary party meeting, Asif said that not only the politicians but all the “players” should sit together for political stability in the country in great national interest.

“We had tried this when we were in the opposition [during PTI government], but during that time, the opposition’s hands were kept tied. See we had to visit and sit in the ISI’s mess and get dictation from Gen Bajwa and Gen Faiz Hameed,” he lamented.

He added that the legislation with regard to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and anti-money laundering (AML), both were done with the intervention of the army and the ISI.

“What are you witnessing, is actually the brunt of those days that we are facing today,” he said in response to a question about political instability in the country.

To another query, he said the May 9 incident was actually an attack on the state institutions, adding that there must an accountability of those involved in it. “If there is no action against those involved in the May 9 incident, it will encourage others to do the same in the future,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

