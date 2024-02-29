Punjab PA session adjourned after budget for one month granted approval

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly session, which commenced with a delay of over three hours on Wednesday, was adjourned indefinitely after the passage of a resolution for the approval of a one-month budget.

PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb then presented a motion in the House for approval of one-month expenses worth Rs358 billion to be required for March 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024. The resolution was approved amid slogans from both the treasury and opposition benches, following which the session was adjourned indefinitely.

This session, convened by Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, also included the approval of supplementary grants on the agenda. Scheduled for a single day, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan presided over the proceedings, ensuring the smooth conduct of the meeting.

All PML-N members were instructed to attend the assembly session. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also attended the session.

Speaking to the media in an informal interaction before entering the assembly, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had said that she would do whatever duty she has been assigned. “My job is to provide facilities to the people,” she remarked.

She stressed that she will face any difficulty that comes her way but would not tolerate any difficulty on the public.

Earlier, the assembly secretary had also nominated the panel of chair, comprising Rana Munawar, Ali Haider Gilani, Raheela Naeem and Ghulam Raza.

Meanwhile, in order to cool down the temperatures, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reached out to Rana Aftab of the Sunni Union Council on the floor of the assembly.

When the speaker finally gave the floor to opposition leader Rana Aftab, he regretted the speed with which the session had been summoned and called it unfortunate, but not illegal. About the proposed bill introduced in the assembly, he said the government wanted Rs358 billion for administrative matters but has not divulged details of where the amount would be spent.

Rana Aftab said “This is a huge sum of money, and you want us to pass it. Even if salaries are also to be paid, the House should be informed in detail.” He then sought details of where the budget was intended to be spent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024