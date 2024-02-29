AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.13%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
DGKC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.4%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.65%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.35%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.87%)
HBL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 111.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.74%)
KOSM 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.54%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
OGDC 123.17 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 108.34 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.44%)
PRL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.82%)
PTC 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.93%)
SEARL 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
SNGP 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.36%)
SSGC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,545 Increased By 61.1 (0.94%)
BR30 22,298 Increased By 199.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 63,703 Increased By 484.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 21,508 Increased By 202.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-02-29

European countries eye reopening embassies in N Korea after pandemic closures

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

SEOUL/BERLIN: A German delegation visited the North Korean capital of Pyongyang for the first time since its embassy was shuttered during the pandemic, as other European countries prepare for an anticipated return.

A team from the German Federal Foreign Office was currently in Pyongyang on a technical inspection trip, a foreign office spokesperson told Reuters.

“It is inspecting the site of the German embassy over a couple of days,” the spokesperson said, noting there was still no decision on reopening the embassy, which was closed in March 2020.

Many embassies closed in Pyongyang because they were unable to rotate staff or ship supplies during the COVID-19 crisis.

Already under authoritarian control, North Korea imposed some of the world’s strictest pandemic measures, including near-total travel bans and large-scale border walls, and has only recently begun easing international restrictions.

Britain, which closed its embassy and pulled all diplomatic staff from North Korea in May 2020, was also seeking to send a team, a Foreign Office spokesperson told Reuters.

“We are pleased that some diplomats are returning to Pyongyang and welcome DPRK moves to reopen the border,” the spokesperson said, using the initials of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“We are in discussions with the DPRK government through its Embassy in London about arrangements for a visit soon by a UK technical-diplomatic team.”

Britain called on North Korea to allow the international community, including all diplomats and UN agencies and humanitarian NGOs, to enter the country, the spokesperson added.

Peter Semneby, Sweden’s special envoy for the Korean Peninsula, told Reuters that there was some progress towards the eventual return of Swedish diplomats to Pyongyang, but declined to elaborate citing the sensitivity of the discussions.

“There is some movement and we hope that we can reestablish our embassy relatively soon,” he said.

One diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted that the shuttered facilities would need to be swept for listening devices, as well as cleared of insects and repaired after years of closure.

According to NK Pro, a Seoul-based website research that tracks North Korea, as of January 2023 nine countries had functioning embassies in Pyongyang, but only China, Russia, Mongolia, and Cuba have been allowed rotate staff at their embassies since last year.

North Korea European countries German Federal Foreign Office

Comments

200 characters

European countries eye reopening embassies in N Korea after pandemic closures

PPIB may extend FC date of Gwadar power plant today

Swapping issue: Rs100bn FBR notice perplexes beleaguered SNGPL

NA session today amid deepening political impasse

President, too, summons NA session?

Cases falling under LHC jurisdiction: Section 7E of tax law will now be applicable

Missing Baloch students case: Finally, caretaker PM appears before court

SBP revises timelines for Banks’ Floating Exchange Rates

Incoming govt to fix economy, says Nawaz

Discussions continue on IP gas pipeline project: US

Finance minister’s slot: New govt may not accept non-party technocrat

Read more stories