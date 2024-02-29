AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.13%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
DGKC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.4%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.65%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.35%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.87%)
HBL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 111.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.74%)
KOSM 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.54%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
OGDC 123.17 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 108.34 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.44%)
PRL 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.82%)
PTC 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.93%)
SEARL 51.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
SNGP 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.36%)
SSGC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,545 Increased By 61.1 (0.94%)
BR30 22,298 Increased By 199.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 63,703 Increased By 484.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 21,508 Increased By 202.1 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-29

China, HK stocks fall on profit booking

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

SHANGHAI: Chinese and Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday as investors booked profits after a recent policy support-led rally, while the property sector’s woes were seen persisting after a liquidation petition was filed against Country Garden.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed down 1.3%, the biggest daily decline this month, while the Shanghai Composite Index slumped 1.9%.

Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 1.5%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 2%.

Broader Asian stocks also eased in cautious trading ahead of a US inflation reading this week that could influence the timing of the Federal Reserve’s easing cycle.

Country Garden said a liquidation petition has been filed against it for non-payment of a $205 million loan, clouding its debt revamp prospects and undermining Beijing’s effort to restore confidence in the property sector.

Shares of the developer slumped 12.5%, dragging the mainland property sector listed in Hong Kong down 3.7%.

The Hang Seng Property Index also slipped 0.6%, even after Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the city will cancel all buy-side property tightening measures for residential properties and waive stamp duties payable on transfer of REIT units.

In mainland markets, shares in semiconductors and automobiles declined more than 4% each after jumping in the previous session.

Small-cap index CSI 2000 plunged 6.8%, underperforming large and medium-cap companies.

The market might remain rangebound in the short term after a recent rally on supportive measures, Furong Asset said in a note.

Despite Wednesday’s decline, however, the CSI 300 is up 7.3% so far this month and is set for its best month in one year, helped by authorities’ measures to spur economic growth and boost market confidence.

Market participants are awaiting authorities’ next policy move as China’s rubber stamp parliament - the National People’s Congress - begins its annual meeting on March 5.

China CSI 300 Index

Comments

200 characters

China, HK stocks fall on profit booking

PPIB may extend FC date of Gwadar power plant today

Swapping issue: Rs100bn FBR notice perplexes beleaguered SNGPL

NA session today amid deepening political impasse

President, too, summons NA session?

Cases falling under LHC jurisdiction: Section 7E of tax law will now be applicable

Missing Baloch students case: Finally, caretaker PM appears before court

SBP revises timelines for Banks’ Floating Exchange Rates

Incoming govt to fix economy, says Nawaz

Discussions continue on IP gas pipeline project: US

Finance minister’s slot: New govt may not accept non-party technocrat

Read more stories