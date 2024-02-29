AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
Technology Print 2024-02-29

‘AI has ability to perform various tasks simultaneously’

Recorder Report Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

HYDERABAD: The M365 Regional Tech Lead for Asia Pacific at Tetra Tech Australia and former faculty member at the Institute of Mathematics & Computer Science (IMCS) Aslam Memon has said that artificial intelligence (AI) has the ability to perform various tasks simultaneously and that the technology has crossed the stages of limited intelligence and general artificial intelligence.

He said that the technology had entered the critical stage of super artificial intelligence; therefore, he advised students and faculty members at IMCS to enlighten themselves with the latest trends in the rapidly developing digital economy.

This he said while addressing the seminar titled “Introduction to AI in Microsoft Technology” held in the main auditorium of the Institute of Mathematics & Computer Science (IMCS), University of Sindh, Jamshoro. Director IMCS Professor Dr Abdul Waseem Shaikh, Dr Kamran Brohi, Prof. Dr. Yasir Arfat Malkani, Dr. Shah Murad Chandio, Dr. Asadullah Buledi, Yasir Nawaz Memon and Makhdoom Aadil Bhatti were also present on the occasion. The seminar was also attended by all 160 fresh students enrolled in the first batch of BS Artificial Intelligence in both morning and evening sessions.

Aslam Memon further said that AI will surpass the intelligence of its creators and play a very important role in hybrid warfare and cyber warfare. He shed light on applications, opportunities and transformative potential of AI-enabled systems and told that how AI was the defining technology of prevailing times. He described Microsoft’s principled approach for AI research and development which aimed to amplify human ingenuity, transform industries and create a positive impact for people & society.

He spoke on the mission of Microsoft ‘to empower every person and every organization in the world to achieve more’ and the different ways in which Microsoft supports developers and data scientists in designing as well as deploying AI systems by providing platforms and tools that enable them. Memon gave examples of AI-driven innovations which enabled machines to see, hear, taste, smell, walk, talk, hover and fly, adding that the big tech giants, traditional businesses and entrepreneurs were using AI-enabled systems to stay competitive.

During his talk, he cherished his memories as a student and then faculty member at IMCS and encouraged the students to face and embrace the challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence instead of being afraid of it. He also gave examples of outstanding graduates from IMCS like Tanzila Ume Habiba, who is again made an MPA on the reserved seat by Pakistan People’s Party and Tasneem Memon, who is currently running her own business in Australia.

In the end, the Director IMCS Prof. Dr. Abdul Waseem Shaikh expressed gratitude to Aslam Memon who came all the way from Australia to grace the occasion with his presence as keynote speaker.

