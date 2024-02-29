Court summons IK in judge-threatening case

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Wednesday, summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the judge-threatening case.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas while hearing a case registered against Imran Khan regarding using controversial remarks against a female judge during a rally issued directives to Adiala jail superintendent to produce Khan before it on April 3.

During the previous hearing, the court reserved its judgment on Khan’s application which he filed through his counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudry seeking to issue his production order.

Chaudhry, while arguing before the court, said that “his client is currently in the custody of the state; therefore, he should be produced before the court.”

The defence counsel said that “now it was the responsibility of the state to produce him before the court.”

The FIR registered against Khan included four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

