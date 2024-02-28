AIRLINK 59.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.75%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (8.37%)
DFML 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
DGKC 69.85 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.34%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.86%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.67%)
HBL 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.14%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.97%)
KOSM 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.54%)
MLCF 38.58 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.79%)
OGDC 123.05 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.07%)
PAEL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.15%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 108.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.37%)
PRL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.19%)
PTC 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.08%)
SEARL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
SNGP 67.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.9%)
SSGC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,535 Increased By 50.3 (0.78%)
BR30 22,239 Increased By 140.4 (0.64%)
KSE100 63,590 Increased By 370.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 21,456 Increased By 150.1 (0.7%)
London stocks fall as earnings disappoint

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2024 01:40pm

UK shares fell on Wednesday, dragged by a raft of dismal earnings updates, including from Reckitt and St. James’s Place, while investors also remained cautious ahead of key inflation numbers from the US and Europe this week.

Both the blue-chip FTSE 100 index slid and the mid-cap FTSE 250 index shed 0.3%, each, as of 0817 GMT.

St. James’s Place slumped 26.4% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after the wealth manager swung to an annual loss, hit by a 426 million pound ($538.98 million) provision made for potential client refunds over historic ongoing servicing complaints.

London stocks boosted by miners, post weekly gains

Reckitt lost 8.4% after the consumer goods group missed fourth-quarter like-for-like net sales estimates, while Taylor Wimpey slipped 2.5% after the homebuilder said it would build fewer homes this year and posted a 49% slump in annual profit.

On the flip side, Aston Martin gained 3.3% after the luxury carmaker’s annual losses more than halved on selling prices hitting record levels.

Besides the corporate updates, investors are also awaiting the consumer prices data from the US and Europe due later this week for insights into the central banks’ monetary policy path.

Later in the day, market participants will also wait for comments from Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann.

