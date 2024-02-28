AIRLINK 60.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.6%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.82%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
DGKC 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.42%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.58%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.94%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.21%)
GGL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.84%)
HBL 116.56 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.36%)
HUBC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.75%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.99%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.76%)
MLCF 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.9%)
OGDC 123.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2.78%)
PAEL 22.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.93%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.66%)
PPL 109.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.06%)
PRL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.74%)
PTC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.69%)
SEARL 52.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.69%)
SNGP 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.45%)
SSGC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,559 Increased By 74.3 (1.15%)
BR30 22,393 Increased By 294.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 63,830 Increased By 610.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,515 Increased By 208.7 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond traders await fresh cues, yields move sideways

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2024 11:17am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields continued to move sideways on Wednesday, as traders awaited fresh triggers, including the latest print on India’s economic growth due this week.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.0634% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, following its previous close of 7.0707%.

“The benchmark should continue to move in a narrow 7.05%-7.08% range, as major events are already behind us, and traders would look at any major surprise in growth data,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

India’s economic growth likely moderated to 6.6% year-on-year in the October-December quarter as government spending slowed and growth in the agriculture sector remained muted, a Reuters poll showed.

The data is due after market hours on Thursday.

Asia’s third-largest economy grew 7.8% and 7.6% in the first two quarters of the current fiscal year, with strong capital expenditure by government ahead of a national election due by May a primary driver.

India’s economy is expected to grow 7.3% in the full fiscal year, giving comfort to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hold steady on interest rates, as it focuses on the “last mile of disinflation”.

India bond yields flattish, investors eye state debt sale for cues

Earlier this month, the RBI maintained status quo on rates for a sixth straight meeting, and reiterated its commitment to meet the 4% inflation target.

The central bank will auction 91-day, 182-day and 364-day of Treasury Bills worth 340 billion rupees (about $4 billion) later in the day.

Earlier this week, a government official said that New Delhi is carrying modest cash balances to meets its spending commitments and would review its borrowing requirements via T-bills soon to see if there is any possibility of cutting it down.

Meanwhile, US Treasury yields remained elevated, with the 10-year yield around 4.30%, as hopes of early Federal Reserve rate cuts ebbed.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond traders await fresh cues, yields move sideways

Intra-day update: rupee marginally improves against US dollar

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Petrol prices may be hiked by Rs3.50

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Read more stories