AIRLINK 60.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.6%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.82%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
DGKC 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.42%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.58%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.94%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.21%)
GGL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.84%)
HBL 116.56 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.36%)
HUBC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.75%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.99%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.76%)
MLCF 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.9%)
OGDC 123.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2.78%)
PAEL 22.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.93%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.66%)
PPL 109.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.06%)
PRL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.74%)
PTC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.69%)
SEARL 52.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.69%)
SNGP 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.45%)
SSGC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,559 Increased By 74.3 (1.15%)
BR30 22,393 Increased By 294.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 63,830 Increased By 610.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,515 Increased By 208.7 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices steady as lower yields counter stronger dollar

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2024 10:23am

Gold prices steadied on Wednesday, as lower US Treasury yields partially offset a firmer dollar, while traders awaited key inflation data and remarks from Federal Reserve officials this week to gauge when the central bank is likely to cut rates.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,030.57 per ounce, as of 0355 GMT.

US gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,039.70 per ounce. Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields slipped to 4.2914% from 4.3150% on Tuesday, while the dollar index rose 0.1%.

“The anticipation is that the PCE report, along with the upcoming Gross Domestic Product data (due at 1330 GMT), might act as catalysts for gold to break out of its current trading range within the $2,020-$2,050 area,” said Luca Santos, analyst, ACY Securities.

Data on Tuesday showed US durable goods orders posted the largest drop in nearly four years in January. US consumer confidence also slid in February.

Markets now await the US Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation - the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - on Thursday.

Gold holds steady as traders eye jobs

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Tuesday reinforced the US central bank’s patient stance on easing, given upside risks to inflation.

At least 9 more Fed officials are due to speak this week.

Traders are betting on about 79 basis points (bps) of rate cuts for 2024, with a 63% chance of the first quarter-point (25 bps) cut coming in June, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app.

Lower interest rates boost the appeal of holding non-yielding bullion.

On the technical front, spot gold may retest support at $2,025/Oz, a break below could be followed by a drop to $2,015/Oz, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Spot platinum fell 0.1% to $887.20/Oz, while palladium dropped 0.5% to $931.57/Oz, while silver rose 0.1% to $22.45/Oz.

Gold Gold Prices Bullion rates Spot gold US gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices steady as lower yields counter stronger dollar

Intra-day update: rupee marginally improves against US dollar

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Petrol prices may be hiked by Rs3.50

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Read more stories