Overseas Pakistanis: DIB & DHA City Karachi sign MoU

KARACHI: Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) Pakistan and DHA City signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to become the banking partner for property purchases through remittance and opening of Roshan Digital Accounts at the upcoming International Property Show (IPS), to be held from February 27 to 29, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai.

The MoU was signed by Junaid Ahmed, CEO of DIB, and Brig Mehmood Ali Babri (retd), Secretary of DHA City, Karachi.

Present on the occasion from Dubai Islamic Bank’s team were Naveed Malik (Head of Consumer Banking), Zeeshan Memon (Head of Remittances and RDA), and Adil Naseem (Head of Booth Banking), Rehan Reaz (RDH), Marium Ejaz (Unit Head, Digital).

