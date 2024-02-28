Gold prices slightly lower

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday inched down on the local market but was unchanged, traders said. Gold was traded for Rs215900 per tola and Rs185100 per 10 grams, inching down by Rs100 and Rs85, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices stood at $2056 per ounce, which the local market further adds with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade. Silver was unmoved at Rs2570 per tola and Rs2203.36 per 10 grams, as its global market price was quoted as $22.70 per ounce, traders said.

