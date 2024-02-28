Huge quantity of gold, cash seized at JIA

KARACHI: Customs officials on Tuesday seized substantial quantity of gold and cash at Jinnah International Airport. According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that a passenger, who was scheduled to depart for Hong Kong on Thai Airways flight TG-342, was carrying substantial quantity of gold and cash.

In response to the information, the Customs staff recovered over $ 40,000 in assorted foreign banknotes along with 21 tolas of gold coins and jewelry during a baggage search. The total value of the seized currency and gold is estimated to be around $ 56,000.

The detained passenger had allegedly not declared the cash or gold, which is required when carrying more than $ 10,000 out of Pakistan. He now faces money laundering and smuggling charges. An FIR has been lodged and further investigation is in progress.

