KARACHI: Sahibzadi Mahin Khan has been appointed as Chairperson by FPCCI to represent Pakistan Chapter at Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and Convener of FPCCI Standing Committee on “Foreign Affairs, Trade and Investment”.

Sahibzadi Mahin Khan’s recent appointments signify a significant milestone in her distinguished career, highlighting her outstanding leadership and substantial influence in the fields of commerce and industry.

