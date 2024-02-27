AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.91%)
DGKC 68.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
FCCL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
FFBL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
HBL 115.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.33%)
HUBC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 38.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.07 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.61%)
PAEL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.24%)
PIAA 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.49%)
PPL 106.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.59%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.5%)
SEARL 52.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.42%)
SNGP 66.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.69%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.21%)
UNITY 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,484 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -168.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Qatar pushing for Gaza ‘pause’ before Ramazan: foreign ministry

AFP Published 27 Feb, 2024 05:48pm

DOHA: Qatar is “hopeful” of a Gaza war ceasefire and is pushing for an agreement before Ramazan, its foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The gas-rich Gulf state, which hosts Hamas’s political bureau, has been a key mediator in negotiations involving the Palestinian fighters, Israel, the United States and Egypt.

“We remain hopeful, not necessarily optimistic, that we can announce something today or tomorrow, but we remain hopeful that we can get to some kind of agreement,” Majed al-Ansari told a regular briefing.

Joe Biden says Israel agrees to stop Gaza attacks for Ramadan as Hamas mulls draft truce proposal

“Obviously, we said that Ramazan is going to be a point of contention, it’s going to be a point of confrontation, that we are going to push for a pause before the beginning of Ramazan.

“We are all aiming towards that target, but the situation is still fluid on the ground,” he added.

Ansari was speaking after US President Joe Biden said a new ceasefire and hostage release could start as soon as Monday, ahead of the Muslim holy month that will begin around March 11.

“Till now we don’t have an agreement, we are still working on the negotiations on all sides,” Ansari said.

Israel’s air, land and sea war against Hamas in retaliation for its deadly October 7 attacks on southern Israel has killed at least 29,878 people, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says.

Hamas attacked rural communities and military posts bordering the Gaza Strip, leaving at least 1,160 people dead, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Some 250 hostages were taken, of whom 130 are still in Gaza, although about 30 are thought to be dead, Israel says.

A one-week pause in fighting in November saw more than 100 hostages released, including 80 Israelis who were freed in exchange for some 240 Palestinians jailed in Israel.

Egyptian, Qatari and US mediators met in Doha on Sunday for talks also attended by Israeli and Hamas representatives, state-linked Egyptian media said.

The Doha talks followed a meeting in Paris, without Hamas, where representatives “came to an understanding among the four of them about what the basic contours of a hostage deal for temporary ceasefire would look like”, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN.

Gaza Gaza Strip Israeli strikes Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas war Gaza truce Gaza Rafah

Comments

200 characters

Qatar pushing for Gaza ‘pause’ before Ramazan: foreign ministry

Inflation to decline in February, could clock in at 23.5%: brokerage house

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in £190m NAB reference

KSE-100 snaps six-session rally after volatile trading

PTI nominates Malik Amir Dogar for National Assembly speaker slot

Alibaba’s South Asian e-commerce giant Daraz announces layoffs in memo

Sunni Ittehad Council did not approach us to vote for its premiership candidate: Bilawal

Dubai to sell 25% stake in public parking business via IPO

OGDC’s profit jumps 30% in 1HFY24

ECP adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

Read more stories