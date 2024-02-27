AIRLINK 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.27%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
DFML 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.78%)
DGKC 68.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.89%)
FCCL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.62%)
FFBL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.84%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
HUBC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
KOSM 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
MLCF 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 120.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.06 (-4.03%)
PAEL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.42%)
PIAA 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.62%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.96%)
PPL 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.5%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.31%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.52%)
SNGP 66.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
SSGC 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.18%)
TRG 80.75 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.79%)
UNITY 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.49%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,471 Decreased By -28 (-0.43%)
BR30 22,064 Decreased By -202.2 (-0.91%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rat on a plane sparks worries for Sri Lanka’s airline

AFP Published 27 Feb, 2024 12:52pm

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s national airline on Tuesday blamed a rat for grounding a plane for three days, sparking chaotic delays and fears it will scare off investors for the cash-strapped carrier.

The stowaway rodent was spotted enjoying the SriLankan Airlines Airbus A330 flight from the Pakistani city of Lahore on Thursday, triggering an aircraft search to ensure it had not chewed through critical components.

An airline official said the plane has now resumed flights, but that the grounding had a knock-on effect on the entire schedule.

“The aircraft was grounded for three days at Colombo,” an airline official said, declining to be named. “The plane could not be flown without making sure that the rat was accounted for. It was found dead.”

The state-owned airline, which had accumulated losses of more than $1.8 billion at the end of March 2023, has three other aircraft grounded for over a year out of a fleet of 23.

The carrier has no foreign exchange to pay for mandatory overhauling of the engines.

Aviation minister Nimal Siripala de Silva told reporters the errant rodent might scare off “the few investors” interested in taking over the debt-burdened airline.

Brussels Airlines to restart flights to Israel

Successive governments have attempted to sell it without success. A previous government offered the airline for one dollar, but there were no takers.

The International Monetary Fund, which bailed out Sri Lanka last year with a $2.9 billion loan spread over four years, has stressed that such state-owned enterprises are a heavy burden on the national budget.

The airline was profitable until a management agreement with Emirates was scrapped in 2008, following a dispute with then-president Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The carrier had refused to bump fare-paying passengers and give their seats to 35 members of Rajapaksa’s family, who were returning from a holiday in London.

Ironically, one of the airline’s most profitable years was in 2001, when the Tamil Tigers separatist movement destroyed several aircraft in an attack – with the insurance payouts and the removal of excess capacity boosting its income.

Sri Lanka's national airline Airlines Airbus A330

Comments

200 characters

Rat on a plane sparks worries for Sri Lanka’s airline

Inflation to decline in February, could clock in at 23.5%: brokerage house

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in £190m NAB reference

Alibaba’s South Asian e-commerce giant Daraz announces layoffs in memo

Sunni Ittehad Council did not approach us to vote for its premiership candidate: Bilawal

OGDC’s profit jumps 30% in 1HFY24

Dubai to sell 25% stake in public parking business via IPO

ECP adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

Operation Swift Retort anniversary: armed forces vow to respond to aggression ‘with full might’

Oil prices rise amid concerns about Red Sea attacks on shipping

Read more stories