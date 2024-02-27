AIRLINK 61.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.47%)
DGKC 68.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
HBL 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
HUBC 112.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.47%)
KOSM 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
MLCF 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
OGDC 122.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.42 (-2.72%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PIAA 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.39%)
PPL 106.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.57%)
PRL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.46%)
PTC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
SEARL 52.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.89%)
SNGP 67.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.48%)
SSGC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.35%)
TRG 76.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.65%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.8%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,482 Decreased By -17.5 (-0.27%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By -150.5 (-0.68%)
KSE100 63,247 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.09%)
KSE30 21,283 Decreased By -13 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise, led by AI firms; Hong Kong slips as investors await policy moves

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2024 10:13am

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Tuesday, with artificial intelligence (AI) firms leading the gains, helped by the AI boom in the United States.

Hong Kong shares slipped as investors awaited further policy signal from Beijing’s upcoming parliamentary meeting.

China stocks snap nine-session winning run

  • China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index gained 0.4% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.5%.

  • Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index lost 0.4%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index edged up 0.1%.

  • The broad Asian shares struggled to advance, with slightly warmer-than-expected Japanese inflation putting investors on guard ahead of price data due in Europe and the US this week.

  • Artificial intelligence companies jumped 3.3%, amid helped by the generative artificial intelligence boom in the US as Nvidia hit $2 trillion in market value for the first time after the AI pioneer reported a bullish financial update.

  • Shares in communications equipment and automobiles jumped 4% and 3.1%, respectively.

  • However, banks and infrastructure builders lost more than 2.5% each.

  • In Hong Kong, tech giants jumped 1% but mainland property developers lost 2%.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI 300 has rebounded 11.5% from a recent low early this month on authorities’ measures to spur economic growth and boost market confidence.

  • Market participants are awaiting authorities’ next policy move as China’s rubber stamp parliament - the National People’s Congress - begins its annual meeting on March 5.

  • Key topics to monitor include discussions about the government’s “new model” for the property sector, local government financing and fiscal reforms, as well as other demand-side stimulus such as support to consumption, Goldman Sachs said in a note.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks rise, led by AI firms; Hong Kong slips as investors await policy moves

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Rs7 per unit increase in January FCA for Discos notified

Gwadar transmission line: Iranian firm interested in execution of phase I contract accord

Alibaba’s South Asian e-commerce giant Daraz announces layoffs in memo

ECP adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

New scheme for traders and retailers’ registration: Govt estimates about Rs500bn collection

Oil prices cling to gains amid concerns about Red Sea attacks on shipping

Pakistan planning to implement carbon pricing mechanism: ADB

Solar projects’ setup in southern Punjab: PPIB ready to facilitate Saudi company

Budget of LCIA: GOP’s foreign counsel seeks increase in fee of £350,000

Read more stories