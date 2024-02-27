AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
Imran Khan production orders: Court seeks reply from jail authorities

Recorder Report Published 27 Feb, 2024 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday sought a reply from jail authorities over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s petition seeking to issue his production orders in a case registered against him and other party leaders in connection with violation of Section 144 during PTI’s Azadi March.

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi, while hearing the cases registered against Khan and others at Lohi Bher and Sihala police stations, directed Adiala Jail authorities to submit its reply over Khan’s application seeking his production orders.

PTI founder’s counsel Amina Ali appeared before the court. Former leaders of PTI Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, and Faisal Arif appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the court acquitted Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Awan, and some other leaders from the cases.

