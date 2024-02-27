Gulf markets end mixed ahead of inflation tests

DUBAI: Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Monday on market views that higher-than-expected inflation could delay cuts to high interest rates.

The US Federal Reserve’s favoured measure of inflation - the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - is due on Thursday, with a Reuters poll expecting a rise of 0.4%, up from 0.2% in December. Markets have pushed out the likely timing of a first Fed easing to June, from May. Futures imply a little more than three quarter-point cuts this year, compared with five at the start of the month.