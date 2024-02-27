AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.8%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
DGKC 67.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.58%)
FCCL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFBL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
HUBC 112.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
MLCF 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.58%)
OGDC 125.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.34%)
PAEL 22.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PIAA 11.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.85%)
PPL 108.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.72%)
PRL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.1%)
PTC 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
SEARL 52.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
SNGP 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.33%)
SSGC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.36%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
TRG 77.93 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.91 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (7.35%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,499 Increased By 58.4 (0.91%)
BR30 22,266 Increased By 167.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 63,306 Increased By 490.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 21,296 Increased By 162.7 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-27

Tokyo shares extend record gains

AFP Published 27 Feb, 2024 03:06am

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks built on recent gains Monday after Wall Street hit fresh all-time highs and Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index broke its bubble-era record last week.

The Nikkei 225 index added 0.35 percent, or 135.03 points, to 39,233.71, while the broader Topix index rose 0.49 percent, or 12.91 points, to 2,673.62.

“International investors with improving risk appetite continued to buy Tokyo shares as New York shares remained solid” thanks to the strong US economic outlook, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Recent gains had prompted many players to take profits, especially in semiconductor shares, but the market remained well supported and investors continued to look for shares to buy, the brokerage said.

The latest gain came after the Dow and the S&P 500 hit fresh peaks last week. On Thursday, the Nikkei also roared to an all-time high of 39,098.68 points before a three-day weekend.

Looking ahead, “all the talk is about the PCE this week”, said Stephen Innes, of SPI Asset Management, referring to the US Department of Commerce’s inflation data, which could affect the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions.

The dollar fetched 150.42 yen in Asian trade, against 150.53 yen in New York on Friday.

Among major shares, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 1.68 percent to 1,515 yen, and construction machinery maker Komatsu rose 1.12 percent to 4,318 yen.

Mitsubishi Tokyo stocks Asian trade

Comments

200 characters

Tokyo shares extend record gains

Rs7 per unit increase in January FCA for Discos notified

Gwadar transmission line: Iranian firm interested in execution of phase I contract accord

Budget of LCIA: GOP’s foreign counsel seeks increase in fee of £350,000

New scheme for traders and retailers’ registration: Govt estimates about Rs500bn collection

Pakistan planning to implement carbon pricing mechanism: ADB

Solar projects’ setup in southern Punjab: PPIB ready to facilitate Saudi company

FBR’s restructuring report to be submitted to IHC on 28th

PPP assails President for not summoning NA session

NA session summoned by Speaker

Mubarak Ahmed Sani case: SC seeks help of religious institutions

Read more stories