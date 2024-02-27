KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR25.102 billion and the number of lots traded was 21,655.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR11.555billion, followed byCrude Oil (PKR 3.071billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.915billion), Platinum (PKR 2.332billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.202billion), Silver (PKR 1.045 billion), DJ (PKR 745.133million), Natural Gas (PKR 394.111million),Copper (PKR 286.036million), Palladium (PKR 244.078million),SP 500 (PKR 166.913million),Japan Equity (PKR 99.259million) and Brent (PKR 45.318million).

In Agricultural commodities, 37 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 48.427 million were traded.

