KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (February 26, 2024)

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 24-02-2024 =========================================================================== 37.324 KG 22,000 235 22,235 22,235 NIL Equivalent 40 KGS 23,577 252 23,829 23,829 NIL ===========================================================================

