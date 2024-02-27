AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.8%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
DGKC 67.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.58%)
FCCL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFBL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
HUBC 112.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
MLCF 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.58%)
OGDC 125.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.34%)
PAEL 22.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PIAA 11.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.85%)
PPL 108.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.72%)
PRL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.1%)
PTC 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
SEARL 52.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
SNGP 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.33%)
SSGC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.36%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
TRG 77.93 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.91 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (7.35%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,499 Increased By 58.4 (0.91%)
BR30 22,266 Increased By 167.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 63,306 Increased By 490.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 21,296 Increased By 162.7 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-02-27

‘Power tariffs: digging a deep hole’

Published 27 Feb, 2024 03:06am

This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “Power tariffs: digging a deep hole” carried by the newspaper recently. That this comment or analysis is both timely and alarming is a fact. The situation in the power sector is indeed pathetic, to say the least.

Power regulator NEPRA’s State of Industry Report 2023 estimates that poor governance led to over PKR 530 billion loss in FY2023. T&D losses and lack of full revenue recovery in the DISCOs made up 75% this colossal loss. The remaining 25% went to out of merit-order generation due to system constraints and the penalties paid to IPPs (independent power producers) for some contractual violations.

Power sector managers, however, seem unmoved. Perhaps they hope that quick fixes and band-aids will fix the system. That is tantamount to the proverbial “situation hopeless but not serious”. There may be some reduction in sales due to the fact that consumers are tightening their belts. But end-users are switching to non-grid options like roof-top solar, which is perhaps having a more profound impact.

Your reference to the government’s honoring its Net-Metering Policy is theoretically correct but, at present, is not among the major culprits insofar as the power sector mess is concerned as the energy injected by these consumers into the grid last year was even less than half a percent of the sales of DISCOs.

Dr Shahid Rahim

Bahawalpur

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

nepra DISCOS power sector power tariffs

Comments

200 characters

‘Power tariffs: digging a deep hole’

Rs7 per unit increase in January FCA for Discos notified

Gwadar transmission line: Iranian firm interested in execution of phase I contract accord

Budget of LCIA: GOP’s foreign counsel seeks increase in fee of £350,000

New scheme for traders and retailers’ registration: Govt estimates about Rs500bn collection

Pakistan planning to implement carbon pricing mechanism: ADB

Solar projects’ setup in southern Punjab: PPIB ready to facilitate Saudi company

FBR’s restructuring report to be submitted to IHC on 28th

PPP assails President for not summoning NA session

NA session summoned by Speaker

Mubarak Ahmed Sani case: SC seeks help of religious institutions

Read more stories