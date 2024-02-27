Navy demonstrates combat readiness & war fighting potential

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy demonstrated combat readiness and warfighting potential by Live Weapon Firing (LWF) of FM-90B surface-to-air missile in the North Arabian Sea.

Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi graced the occasion as chief guest.

During the firepower demonstration, PN Ship successfully hit the aerial drone target, thereby, reaffirming PN’s warfighting capability and combat potential. Missile firing was conducted on the culmination of the sea phase of PN’s Major Maritime Exercise SEA SPARK-2024. The exercise was conducted to validate PN’s operational plans and assess war preparedness.

The chief guest commended officers and men for their commitment and professionalism. He reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan Navy to ensure seaward defence of Pakistan and safeguard national maritime interests at all costs.

