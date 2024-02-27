AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.8%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
DGKC 67.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.58%)
FCCL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFBL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
HUBC 112.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
MLCF 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.58%)
OGDC 125.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.34%)
PAEL 22.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PIAA 11.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.85%)
PPL 108.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.72%)
PRL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.1%)
PTC 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
SEARL 52.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
SNGP 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.33%)
SSGC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.36%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
TRG 77.93 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.91 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (7.35%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,499 Increased By 58.4 (0.91%)
BR30 22,266 Increased By 167.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 63,306 Increased By 490.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 21,296 Increased By 162.7 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-27

Options discussed to insulate Karachi from urban flooding

Press Release Published 27 Feb, 2024 03:06am

KARACHI: The consultative process for addressing the problem of flooding, due to rains, in Karachi has initiated and a meeting of all stake holders in this connection was held here in Karachi to find out a solution on permanent basis.

The meeting, jointly organized by the Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP), the Planning and Development (P&D) Department, and the World Bank discussed the use of flood water for non-potable purposes such as gardening and firefighting by constructing underground water storage tanks which will also help preventing urban flooding in Karachi, said a statement received here.

The meeting was co-chaired by Chief Economist P&D Aslam Soomro, Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist, World Bank Ahsen Tehsin and Aslam Leghari of Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP).

The meeting discussed the flood water to be reused for non-potable purposes such as gardening and fire fighting by constructing underground storage water tanks which will also help in prevention of urban flooding in Karachi.

Discussion regarding use of storm water for recharging the ground water/water table was also focused. It was also highlighted by the participants that ground water depletion has become a major issue and some areas of Karachi did not have sweet water due to ground water depletion.

The project implementation unit SFERP intends to hire a consultancy firm to conduct a feasibility study for the underground storm water storage facilities aimed at flood prevention within the Karachi Division. The firm so engaged will be tasked to identify locations where inundation events have occurred in the recent past and propose construction of underground storm water storage tanks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

World Bank urban flooding SFERP Aslam Soomro Karachi Division

Comments

200 characters

Options discussed to insulate Karachi from urban flooding

Rs7 per unit increase in January FCA for Discos notified

Gwadar transmission line: Iranian firm interested in execution of phase I contract accord

Budget of LCIA: GOP’s foreign counsel seeks increase in fee of £350,000

New scheme for traders and retailers’ registration: Govt estimates about Rs500bn collection

Pakistan planning to implement carbon pricing mechanism: ADB

Solar projects’ setup in southern Punjab: PPIB ready to facilitate Saudi company

FBR’s restructuring report to be submitted to IHC on 28th

PPP assails President for not summoning NA session

NA session summoned by Speaker

Mubarak Ahmed Sani case: SC seeks help of religious institutions

Read more stories