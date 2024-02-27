AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
Two high-performance centres handed over to PCB

Muhammad Saleem Published 27 Feb, 2024 03:06am

LAHORE: The Punjab government, in its commitment to nurturing cricket talent, has handed over two High-Performance Centres to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Located in Sialkot and Faisalabad, these centres mark a significant milestone in the development of cricket infrastructure in these two cities.

Each High-Performance Centre has state-of-the-art facilities tailored to elevate the skills and performance of upcoming cricketers. Among the highlights are dedicated cricket grounds, equipped to the highest standards, providing the ideal environment for players to train and play matches.

The High-Performance Centres are open to players of all ages and genders. With the addition of these two High-Performance Centres, PCB now is in possession of five High-Performance Centres.

