AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.8%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
DGKC 67.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.58%)
FCCL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFBL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
HUBC 112.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
MLCF 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.58%)
OGDC 125.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.34%)
PAEL 22.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PIAA 11.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.85%)
PPL 108.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.72%)
PRL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.1%)
PTC 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
SEARL 52.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
SNGP 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.33%)
SSGC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.36%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
TRG 77.93 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.91 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (7.35%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,499 Increased By 58.4 (0.91%)
BR30 22,266 Increased By 167.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 63,306 Increased By 490.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 21,296 Increased By 162.7 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-27

Maryam praises ASP for rescuing woman in Lahore’s Ichra

Recorder Report Published 27 Feb, 2024 03:06am

LAHORE: The newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has praised Assistant Superintendent of Police Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi for rescuing a woman from the angry mob, here in Ichra area.

Maryam said, “Thank you Shehrbano!, we are all proud of you.” She lauded the bravery, dedication, wisdom and responsibility of duty displayed by the police officer to avert an incident which could turn into violence any moment.

She commended Shehrbano for her efforts in countering extremism and handling the mob’s pressure in a tense situation.

“If ASP Gulberg Shehrbano Naqvi had not arrived in time, there was a risk of an incident,” Maryam said, adding: “I hope that every police officer should enthusiastically plays his or her role in ensuring security and safety of citizens with courage.”

It may be noted that a mob in Lahore Ichra Bazaar surrounded a woman for wearing a dress adorned with Arabic calligraphy. ASP Shehrbano controlled the situation and saved the woman from the angry mob.

Moreover, PML-N spokesperson Azma Zahid Bokhari told media that Maryam Nawaz will be very active chief minister of Punjab as she means business.

“We always talked about taking the opposition together and never violated the rules,” Azma said. She further said that the Punjab government will correct itself on criticism, but if the chief minister is ridiculed, it will respond.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi

Comments

200 characters

Maryam praises ASP for rescuing woman in Lahore’s Ichra

Rs7 per unit increase in January FCA for Discos notified

Gwadar transmission line: Iranian firm interested in execution of phase I contract accord

Budget of LCIA: GOP’s foreign counsel seeks increase in fee of £350,000

New scheme for traders and retailers’ registration: Govt estimates about Rs500bn collection

Pakistan planning to implement carbon pricing mechanism: ADB

Solar projects’ setup in southern Punjab: PPIB ready to facilitate Saudi company

FBR’s restructuring report to be submitted to IHC on 28th

PPP assails President for not summoning NA session

NA session summoned by Speaker

Mubarak Ahmed Sani case: SC seeks help of religious institutions

Read more stories