Maryam praises ASP for rescuing woman in Lahore’s Ichra

LAHORE: The newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has praised Assistant Superintendent of Police Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi for rescuing a woman from the angry mob, here in Ichra area.

Maryam said, “Thank you Shehrbano!, we are all proud of you.” She lauded the bravery, dedication, wisdom and responsibility of duty displayed by the police officer to avert an incident which could turn into violence any moment.

She commended Shehrbano for her efforts in countering extremism and handling the mob’s pressure in a tense situation.

“If ASP Gulberg Shehrbano Naqvi had not arrived in time, there was a risk of an incident,” Maryam said, adding: “I hope that every police officer should enthusiastically plays his or her role in ensuring security and safety of citizens with courage.”

It may be noted that a mob in Lahore Ichra Bazaar surrounded a woman for wearing a dress adorned with Arabic calligraphy. ASP Shehrbano controlled the situation and saved the woman from the angry mob.

Moreover, PML-N spokesperson Azma Zahid Bokhari told media that Maryam Nawaz will be very active chief minister of Punjab as she means business.

“We always talked about taking the opposition together and never violated the rules,” Azma said. She further said that the Punjab government will correct itself on criticism, but if the chief minister is ridiculed, it will respond.