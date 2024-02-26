US stocks open narrowly high, adding to records

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks edged higher early Monday ahead of fresh inflation data and a flurry of other economic reports scheduled for later in the week.

Both the Dow and S&P 500 ended last week at fresh records after blowout results from Nvidia translated into bullish buying for artificial intelligence stocks.

The AI zeal helped offset worries that the Federal Reserve will take longer to cut interest rates.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 39,193.17.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 5,095.10, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.1 percent to 16,014.98.

This week’s calendar includes the personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed studies closely for pricing and inflation trends.

Other reports include consumer confidence and durable goods orders.