George Michael honoured with UK collectible coin

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2024 12:16pm
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Late British singer-songwriter George Michael is being honoured with a personalised collectible coin.

Britain’s Royal Mint said on Monday the new coin, which depicts Michael wearing his trademark sunglasses, pays tribute to the music star’s 1987 hit solo single ‘Faith’. Officially approved by Michael’s estate, it was designed by artist and sculptor Sandra Deiana.

“From his debut with WHAM! to becoming one of the bestselling solo musicians of all time, George Michael is a global superstar whose work has inspired and influenced generations with his music and his unique style,” said Rebecca Morgan, director of Collector Services at The Royal Mint.

“Loved by millions of fans worldwide, we are delighted to be introducing an official UK coin celebrating his life and legacy,” she said in a statement.

Michael, who rose to stardom in the 1980s with Wham! before embarking on a successful solo career, died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53.

Wham!’s enduring 1984 festive song ‘Last Christmas’ finally secured the “Christmas Number 1” spot for the first time on the UK music charts in December, 39 years after its release.

UK midlifers turn back time with embrace of day clubbing

The new coin is the latest addition to the Royal Mint’s ‘Music Legends’ series, which has previously honoured David Bowie, Elton John and Queen with coins, and will be available to purchase from Monday.

